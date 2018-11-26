36 years later, discovery of baby’s body in Skaha Lake still a mystery: police

No one knew her name, so RCMP called her baby Jane Doe.

A person walking their dog found the child’s body in Skaha Lake near the channel on February 14, 1982 and police are still looking for answers.

They’ve kept the file open all this time and have renewed a call for any information leading to the child’s identity and how she ended up in the water.

When she was found, RCMP believe she had been in the lake for several days. There were no signs of trauma and there were no records of recent births at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Thirty-six years have passed since the discovery was made and the Police investigation remains active with no contact from family members,” RCMP said in a news release. “Police are seeking assistance from community members to help find out what happened to baby Jane Doe.”

Anyone with information related to this or any other investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Jill Wrigglesworth 250-770-4714 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.