Peterborough man accused of stabbing woman with scissors
A Peterborough man has been charged following a domestic assault early Monday.
Around 12:30 a.m., Peterborough police responded to a residence after reports a woman had been stabbed in the arm with a pair of scissors by a man.
The extent of her injuries was not provided.
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
He was held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance later Monday.
“In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released,” police stated.
