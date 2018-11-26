Crime
Peterborough man accused of stabbing woman with scissors

A Peterborough man is accused of stabbing a woman with scissors early Monday.

A Peterborough man has been charged following a domestic assault early Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Peterborough police responded to a residence after reports a woman had been stabbed in the arm with a pair of scissors by a man.

The extent of her injuries was not provided.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance later Monday.

“In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released,” police stated.

Global News