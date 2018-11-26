Winnipeg police
November 26, 2018 11:05 am

Winnipeg police search for missing man in Logan Avenue area

By Online Journalist  Global News
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Mark Hughes was last seen Nov. 2. Police say he’s known to frequent the Princess Street and Logan Avenue area.

He’s described as 6’0″ with green eyes and an average build.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

