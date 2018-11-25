6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in western Iran, close to the border with Iraq

Iran said on Sunday that no fatalities had been reported so far after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck near its western border with Iraq, Iranian state TV reported.

“No reports of any fatalities (have been reported) yet and most of the injured were hurt while fleeing, not due to quake damage,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian state emergency services, told state TV.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was at a depth of 65 km (40 miles) and struck 114 km northwest of the city of Ilam, close to Iran‘s border with Iraq.

The Iraqi Geological Survey said the quake had been felt in the capital Baghdad and in Erbil in the Kurdistan region. Iraq’s interior ministry said no damage or casualties had been reported in Baghdad.

The quake was also felt in Kuwait and in coastal areas, according to state news agency Kuna.

“Fortunately, the quake was not near bigger cities. But it might have caused damage in villages and I hope not that many villages are located where it hit,” Ali Moradi, head of Iran‘s seismology center, told state TV.

Last November, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit western Kermanshah province, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands.

In 2003, a quake of a magnitude of 6.6 in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.