Community group warming hands and hearts in Dartmouth

A community group has been helping spread holiday cheer by giving out handmade scarves and cards for the last few years once the temperatures start to drop.

Warmth of the Heart spends much of the year crafting their gifts which they give to strangers on the street in a selfless act of kindness.

“We have a knitting club and we have residents that knit hats scarves and mitts,” explained the group’s acting chair Jody Livingstone. “We bundle them together and then we get the kids together and we give them out to whoever may need them or want one.”

READ MORE: N.S. shelters rush to prepare for increased cold weather demand

By bringing the community’s youth into the fold they say it helps them to learn an important lesson that they’ll take with them as they grow older.

“It feels good to give back to others and not always receive,” Livingstone said.

A few of the youngest volunteers of the day echoed that sentiment after they’d hand delivered warm clothing to a number of happy recipients.

“It makes me feel kinda of happy because I know that I’m helping someone in need,” said Jaden Marr.

“I’m giving it to somebody who needs it,” said Kaycee Williams. “I’m really happy that I’m giving it to them.”

WATCH: The Salvation Army is in the final days of it’s annual coat drive

Livingstone said every time they take to the streets with their custom creations the response from the public is always the same.

“They’re very thankful,” she said. “We’ve had a few that unbundled them right away and put them on and some give them out to other people as gifts too.”

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe