November 23, 2018 6:27 pm
Updated: November 24, 2018 2:07 pm

Operation Red Nose enters it’s 20th year in Manitoba

By Global News
Operation Red Nose was launched on Friday morning by Safety Services Manitoba and Manitoba Public Insurance.

Operation Red Nose is a program where a team of volunteers will pick you up and and drop you off in your own vehicle.

In Winnipeg starting Friday November 30th you can call 204-947-NOSE between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. for a ride home.

Over Red Nose’s 20 years in Manitoba they’ve expanded to serve 11 communities across the province.

  • Brandon
  • Flin Flon
  • Gimli
  • Steinbach
  • Portage la Prairie
  • Saint Malo (new)
  • Selkirk
  • Shilo
  • The Pas
  • Thompson
  • Winnipeg

Programs like Operation Red Nose have an important role to play in renewing our dedication to Manitoba’s road safety every holiday season,”  says Judy Murphy, the President and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

Since 1984 the Canada- wide campaign has raised $20- million for youth and amateur sports organizations across Canada.

Last year in Manitoba over 44- hundred rides were provided through the campaign.

 

 
