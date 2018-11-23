Kelowna Rockets ready to renew rivalry with Royals

The Kelowna Rockets broke with tradition this morning by foregoing their normal game-day morning skate.

Only the Rockets’ healthy scratches took to the ice for a light practice.

The Victoria Royals, however, did take the morning skate, demonstrating their team speed and crisp passing

The Royals (12-6-0-0, 24 pts.) roll into town in second place in B.C. Division standings, with five games in hand on first-place Vancouver and fresh off a big 3-1 win against the Giants last Sunday.

Victoria Royals head coach Dan Price likes the way his team matches up with Kelowna (10-13-1-0, 21 pts.).

“Both teams play pretty similar styles. Actually, both are really fast,” Price said.

Speed is the name of the game these days in the WHL and Victoria has it spades.

“They’re going to try fast breaks on us and catch us not paying attention,” said Rockets head coach Adam Foote.

What the Rockets will have to pay attention to is staying out of the box.

“Obviously it’s going to be big and that’s with every game. That’s just basically giving a team a chance on the power play,” said Rockets veteran blue-liner Dalton Gally.

So the Rockets will have to avoid being drawn in by the Royals’ physical play.

“They always play gritty, in your face, almost a little chippy at times and we don’t want to bite on that,” Foote said.

And with that, the stage is set for what should be a pretty good game this evening.

Roman Basran will get the start in net for the Rockets. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.