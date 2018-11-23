Hamilton police dog locates $50K in hidden compartment

A Hamilton K-9 officer is being credited with locating over $50,000 concealed in a secret compartment in a piece of furniture.
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton police executed a search warrant on an apartment on James Street South, where officers located $500 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian cash.
However, during the search, police dog Chase brought attention to a piece of furniture in the residence, which contained a secret compartment and even more money.
A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
