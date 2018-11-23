Hamilton police dog locates $50K in hidden compartment

A Hamilton K-9 officer is being credited with locating over $50,000 concealed in a secret compartment in a piece of furniture.

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton police executed a search warrant on an apartment on James Street South, where officers located $500 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

However, during the search, police dog Chase brought attention to a piece of furniture in the residence, which contained a secret compartment and even more money.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

During a recent #HamOnt warrant, officers were surprised when PSD Chase kept returning to a piece of furniture. When they took the unit apart – they discovered over $50,000 in a secret compartment. Read more: https://t.co/og9TQWqEzx pic.twitter.com/cQ29Cr3Tuv — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 23, 2018