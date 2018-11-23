Canada
November 23, 2018 3:19 pm

Hamilton police dog locates $50K in hidden compartment

By Reporter  900 CHML

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton Police executed a search warrant on an apartment on James Street South, where officers located $500 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

A A

A Hamilton K-9 officer is being credited with locating over $50,000 concealed in a secret compartment in a piece of furniture.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting on Hamilton’s west mountain: police

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton police executed a search warrant on an apartment on James Street South, where officers located $500 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

However, during the search, police dog Chase brought attention to a piece of furniture in the residence, which contained a secret compartment and even more money.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

READ MORE: Hamilton man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in girlfriend’s stabbing

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Canine
Cash
Cocaine
compartment
Drugs
HamOnt
Hidden
James
K9
Search
Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News