Regina police ask for assistance in late night purse snatching

Regina police are asking for information regarding a Nov. 22 robbery.

Police were called to a report of a robbery near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Pasqua Street at about 10:40 p.m. CT Thursday.

According to police, the victim was walking along 25th when a man approached. The suspect, who appeared to be holding a firearm, took the victim’s purse and fled in a white van.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a heavy build. He was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, black shoes and gloves, and had had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.