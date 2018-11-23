Saskatoon weather outlook: cool down on way for weekend

After a work week of temperatures reaching above seasonal, this weekend will be a different story.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Saskatoon will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day on Friday, with wind from the north at 15 km/h.

Those clouds will stick around overnight, as temperatures dip down to -12, and will feel more like -18 with wind chill.

Saturday

The weekend will see below seasonal temperatures, which is normally -4 for this time of year.

Partly cloudy skies will kick off the morning on Saturday, and then becoming overcast in the afternoon.

Saturday’s daytime high is -9 and with wind chill it will feel near -18.

Sunday

Sunday will see more cloudy skies, with a daytime high of -7.

The November 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Mike Petty at Pike Lake.

