Weather
November 23, 2018 1:38 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cool down on way for weekend

By Reporter  Global News

Temperatures will cool down this weekend with wind chill near -18 on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather
After a work week of temperatures reaching above seasonal, this weekend will be a different story.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Saskatoon will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day on Friday, with wind from the north at 15 km/h.

A look outside Saskatoon on Friday during the noon hour.

SkyTracker Weather

Those clouds will stick around overnight, as temperatures dip down to -12, and will feel more like -18 with wind chill.

Morning wind chill values across the province on Saturday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

Saturday

The weekend will see below seasonal temperatures, which is normally -4 for this time of year.

Partly cloudy skies will kick off the morning on Saturday, and then becoming overcast in the afternoon.

Saturday’s daytime high is -9 and with wind chill it will feel near -18.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Sunday will see more cloudy skies, with a daytime high of -7.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Mike Petty at Pike Lake.

Friday’s Your SK was taken by Mike Petty at Pike Lake.

Mike Petty / Viewer Submitted

