Canada
November 23, 2018 11:16 am

‘Lucky,’ the duct-taped cat, has a new home

By Reporter  900 CHML

A cat that was found with duct tape around its face in Burlington last month, has a new home.

On Oct. 2, Nicole Paling discovered the cat inside a carrier left in the parking lot of the Mountainside Animal Clinic.

In addition to volunteering at the clinic, Paling is the founder of Every Life Matters Cat Rescue and she posted a video on Facebook showing her boyfriend, Brett, carefully removing the multiple layers of tape from the cat’s face.

She named the cat Lucky and announced a couple of weeks ago that the cat had been adopted.

