Robertson’s first hat trick powers Peterborough Petes past Frontenacs

Nick Robertson scored his first OHL hat trick and added two assists in a dominant 8-2 win over the rival Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

His five-point effort was in front of 3,246 fans.

The Frontenacs opened scoring before the Petes exploded for seven straight goals including two from Arizona Coyotes’ prospect Liam Kirk and single tallies from Peterborough native Matt McNamara and overagers Adam Timleck and Austin Osmanski.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Semyon Der-Arguchintsev lead the Petes with three assists. Robertson and Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Declan Chisholm added two helpers each, while McNamara, Timleck, Cole Fraser, Nick Isaacson, Pavel Gogolev, Cameron Butler, and Chad Denault recorded single assists.

Hunter Jones stopped 30 of 32 shots in the win.

The Petes visit the Erie Otters on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. They return home to host the North Bay Battalion for Girls Hockey Nights on Nov 29 at 7:05 p.m.

