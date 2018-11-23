Shoppers in Kingston brave the cold for Black Friday deals

Shoppers in Kingston looking to score some deals ahead of the holidays lined up outside stores this morning for Black Friday.

About 60 people lined up outside the Best Buy at the RioCan Centre just before 6 a.m. — a line that wrapped around the edge of the building before doors open.

However, even some who braved the cold weather, -14 C with windchill, were surprised at how many shoppers showed up so early.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Katelyn McKay said, “This is my first time lining up for Black Friday, I thought I could just sit in the car, but then there was a line across the building.”

READ MORE: Long lines and $1.75B spent online marks start of Black Friday sales in U.S.

While others, like Ryan O’Connor, knew what they were getting into.

“I’ve heard horror stories on the internet, so I was expecting this,” O’Connor said.

Inside the store, televisions seemed to be flying off the shelves — with many carrying them to the cash registers and outside the door themselves.

“We’ve needed a TV for a while, so we waited until Black Friday,” Ryan McGonegal said.

McGonegal added that while he’s completing the “Kingston circuit,” as he called it, of Black Friday shopping, his girlfriend has made the trip north to outlet malls in Kanata.