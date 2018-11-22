Osoyoos RCMP need help finding suspect wanted for gun offences, fraud, assault, break-and-enter

Osoyoos RCMP are looking for Kael Austin Svendsen who they said disappeared from house arrest in September.

He is wanted on eight province-wide warrants issued Oct. 24.

Svendsen was awaiting trial on charges that include careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm, escaping lawful custody, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, break-and-enter, assault, fraud under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breaching an undertaking.

READ MORE: Stolen property recovered; Osoyoos man charged

The 21-year-old is believed to be in the Osoyoos or Oliver area.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you see Svendsen, RCMP advise not to approach him but to call 911 or Crime Stoppers and refer to Osoyoos RCMP file 2017-6698.