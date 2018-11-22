After-school disturbance at Stoney Creek school: police

Hamilton Police are investigating an after-school disturbance in Stoney Creek.

Police say a school official took a pellet gun from a non-student’s possession at Saltfleet District High School on Thursday.

Officers are now searching off property for two suspects.

They say there is no concern for school safety.

HPS is @SaltfleetHWDSB HS investigating an after school disturbance. A school official took a pellet gun from a non-student’s possession. HPS looking off school property for two unknown males involved. There is no concern for school safety. #hamont @HWDSB pic.twitter.com/Ls2Lo50ba2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 22, 2018