After-school disturbance at Stoney Creek school: police
Hamilton Police are investigating an after-school disturbance in Stoney Creek.
Police say a school official took a pellet gun from a non-student’s possession at Saltfleet District High School on Thursday.
Officers are now searching off property for two suspects.
They say there is no concern for school safety.
