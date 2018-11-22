Canada
November 22, 2018 5:11 pm

After-school disturbance at Stoney Creek school: police

By Reporter  900 CHML
Police say a school official took a pellet gun from a non-student’s possession at Salt fleet District High School today.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
Hamilton Police are investigating an after-school disturbance in Stoney Creek.

Police say a school official took a pellet gun from a non-student’s possession at Saltfleet District High School on Thursday.

Officers are now searching off property for two suspects.

They say there is no concern for school safety.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

