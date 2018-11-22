Arrest made following alleged stabbing and assault in Brantford

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Brantford.

Brantford Police were called just after 9 a.m. Wednesday about a stabbing at a home on West Street. Police say two men had gotten into an argument which turned physical.

Police say during the altercation, one man hit the other with a baseball bat before leaving the home, but then the argument continued over social media, causing the one man to return to the home of the other, which resulted in one man being stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old Brantford man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The BPS – Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Andy Balog at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Brief – a 32 year old male has been charged with aggravated assault & assault with a weapon after an incident at a West St address yesterday morning, BPS are continuing to investigate this incident & are asking anyone with information to contact us. https://t.co/fYK5bxE8eq pic.twitter.com/M0OFQbrjQ1 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 22, 2018