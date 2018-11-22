Canada
November 22, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 12:37 pm

Drivers urged to avoid Hwy. 1A in Cochrane due to collision

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

Global News Files
A A

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a collision on Highway 1A near Gleneagles Drive in Cochrane.

Both east and westbound lanes have been affected, police said in a news release Thursday.

“The RCMP are asking members of the public to please avoid the area to give the first responders room to work,” police said.

— More to come

READ MORE: Family of German tourist shot in head on Alberta highway thanks public for support

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta traffic
Calgary Traffic
Cochrane
Cochrane Traffic
Highway 1A
Highway 1A Cochrane
Highway 1A collision
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News