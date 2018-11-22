Drivers urged to avoid Hwy. 1A in Cochrane due to collision
Cochrane RCMP are investigating a collision on Highway 1A near Gleneagles Drive in Cochrane.
Both east and westbound lanes have been affected, police said in a news release Thursday.
“The RCMP are asking members of the public to please avoid the area to give the first responders room to work,” police said.
— More to come
