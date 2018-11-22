Police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins in Peterborough city and county

Police in Peterborough and Peterborough County are probing a rash of vehicle break-ins this month.

READ MORE: 54 arrested in 3-month rash of Calgary vehicle thefts

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating four incidents between Monday night and Wednesday morning this week. The break-ins occurred at the Evinrude Centre parking lot on Monaghan Road and at residences on Albert Street, Murray Street and in the area of Earlwood Drive and Sherbrooke Street.

Do you have any info regarding break-ins to vehicles in #Ptbo that occurred between Nov. 19 and this morning? If yes please call us at 705-876-1122. As a reminder, please keep any valuables in your vehicle hidden from plain sight or take with you. https://t.co/497AExr0Xp -LG pic.twitter.com/B9qDss3Wvc — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 21, 2018

Among the items stolen are a purse containing cash, a coat, vehicle ownership and insurance, personal identification and banking cards.

“In three of the incidents a large rock was thrown through the window of the vehicle allowing thieves to gain access to items inside,” stated Lauren Gilchrist, media relations officer for Peterborough Police Service.

READ MORE: Brighton man charged with sexual assault, break and enter

In Peterborough County, OPP say vehicles in parking lots have been targeted and were entered by smashing windows. Two vehicles were entered at each of the following locations:

Nov. 3: Otonabee-South Monaghan Community Centre on Fourth Street

Nov. 7: St. Martin’s Church on Ennis Road in Selwyn Township

Nov. 21: Havelock Community Centre on George Street East in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township

“Purses were taken out of each vehicle that was entered,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

Both police services are reminding residents to either keep all valuables in their vehicle out of plain sight or take them with you when you leave the vehicle.