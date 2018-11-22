Armed robbery suspect in custody after fleeing from Chestermere RCMP

RCMP have a man in custody following a dangerous series of events in Chestermere.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP were called to a report of an armed robbery at a local restaurant.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by police but when they attempted to stop the grey sedan, it fled at a high rate of speed on to Highway 1.

Police said the vehicle crossed the median two times before eventually stopping.

READ MORE: Chestermere RCMP say youth will be charged after false allegation of school shooting

A 30-year old Lethbridge man was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, police said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, police said.

— With files from Global News’ Dominic Terry