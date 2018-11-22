Canada
Pets die as fire destroys home in North Kawartha Township

Fire destroyed a home in North Kawartha Township on Wednesday night.

A fire destroyed a house east of Apsley on Wednesday night.

North Kawartha Township firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. to the blaze at a home on County Road 504. When then arrived they found the home engulfed in flames. The village of Apsley is about 62 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP officers on the scene told CHEX News that no one was home at the time but several pets did not survive.

Fire officials do not consider the fire suspicious but an exact cause remains under investigation.

