Driver flees scene after car crashes into hydro poles in Etobicoke: police
Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around midnight near The Westway and Trehorne Drive just west of Royal York Road.
Police said the vehicle collided into two hydro poles and ended up flipped over on someone’s front lawn.
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Toronto Hydro said up to 385 customers were left without electricity immediately following the collision.
Officials say the power has returned to the majority of residents in the area and crews continue to work on restoring power to the remaining customers.
Police have not released a description of the driver.
