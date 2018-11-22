Driver flees scene after car crashes into hydro poles in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around midnight near The Westway and Trehorne Drive just west of Royal York Road.

Police said the vehicle collided into two hydro poles and ended up flipped over on someone’s front lawn.

READ MORE: Driver, 53, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Toronto Hydro said up to 385 customers were left without electricity immediately following the collision.

READ MORE: Oakville single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charges

Officials say the power has returned to the majority of residents in the area and crews continue to work on restoring power to the remaining customers.

Police have not released a description of the driver.

Collision: The Westway / Trehorne Dr

-veh fliped over

-2 hydro poles down, possible live wires

-tree down also

-intersection blocked

-Police/EMS/TFS on scene#GO2148120@tps23div — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 22, 2018