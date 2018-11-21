Ottawa Public Health issues first frostbite advisory of the season

Ottawa Public Health has issued its first frostbite advisory on Wednesday, almost a full month earlier than last year’s first warning.

According to OPH, the warnings ensure people take precautions before going outside and notify those who take care of the homeless to help clients seek indoor shelter from the cold.

OPH says the advisory begins overnight Wednesday and continues on until further notice, though the forecast does call for warmer temperatures this weekend.

According to OPH, the advisories are issued when a wind chill of -25 C or colder is forecast. According to Environment Canada, the overnight forecast sees the low with windchill is -23 C, getting as low as -25 C Thursday morning.

OPH is advising residents to avoid saying outside for an extended period and is recommending several layers of clothing to keep warm. For the best protection, make sure the outer layer of clothing is waterproof.

According to OPH, white and waxy skin that feels hard to the touch is an indicator of frostbite. Frostnip is a milder form where only the skin is frozen. If someone believes they may have frostbite, OPH says the best thing you can do is gradually warm the skin using body heat or warm water. Do not rub or massage the affected areas.

The city of Ottawa has several lines in place for residents to call if they need these services:

For assistance with people experiencing homelessness, concerned citizens can call 311.

For assistance accessing winter clothing and other winter assistance, residents can call 211

The city also says that shelters in the city have emergency spaces set up for those experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold. Emergency transportation is also being provided by the Salvation Army.