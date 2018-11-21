Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting in North Central

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in regards to a shooting that happened early Tuesday in North Central.

Police were called to the 600 block of Athol Street at around 4:20 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

A resident inside the home heard two or three gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

One shot went through the front window into the living room, striking the television. Another bullet is believed to have struck the frame of the window.

A family was inside the home during the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.