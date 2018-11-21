Kings County man facing sexual offences dating back to 2013

A 39-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Kings County is facing several sexual offences relating to alleged incidents that began in 2013.

Police say they were contacted last July by the victim, who was 16 years old when the alleged incidents began.

The RCMP’s technological crime unit was able to collect evidence that supported the victim’s allegations, according to police.

David Harrison of Canaan, N.S., was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of sexual exploitation, luring a child and sexual assault.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.