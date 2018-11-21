Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas

A snow squall watch is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood and Innisfil areas.

Environment Canada issued the watch on Wednesday, saying snow squalls are expected to develop Wednesday morning.

According to the weather agency, snow squall bands are expected to extend southeast of Georgian Bay this morning as winds become northwesterly.

Officials say the heavy and blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel hazardous. Environment Canada says residents should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

According to Environment Canada, some areas could receive up to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening before the snow squalls gradually weaken overnight.