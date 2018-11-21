Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature is expected to fall to -13 C Wednesday evening.

The advisory is issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or with a wind chill of -20 or colder.

The conditions are expected to warm up on Thursday with temperatures reaching -5 C for the daytime high and -9 C for the evening low.

READ MORE: Close to 200 collisions over 12 hours in Toronto due to snowfall

The alert triggers cold weather services for homeless people, including TTC tokens for people to get to shelter, increased street outreach, and a direction to shelters to relax any service restrictions in place.

A warming centre is open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. the day an alert is called, and remains open continuously until noon on the day an alert is terminated.

READ MORE: Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives his winter forecast 2018/19

The public is encouraged to check on vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are safe as the weather conditions change.

An #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert has been issued for Toronto today. More info: https://t.co/xhFDxgKsah — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) November 21, 2018