November 20, 2018 3:12 pm

OPP looking for missing Selkirk man

Police say 60-year-old Gordon Smith was last seen Monday afternoon when he dropped his daughter off at her home on St. Joseph's Drive in Hamilton.

Haldimand County OPP are looking for a Selkirk man who has been reported missing.

He was driving a grey 2014 Chevrolet Trax, with licence plate CBAT 861.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Gordon Smith to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

