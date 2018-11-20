OPP looking for missing Selkirk man
Haldimand County OPP are looking for a Selkirk man who has been reported missing.
Police say 60-year-old Gordon Smith was last seen Monday afternoon when he dropped his daughter off at her home on St. Joseph’s Drive in Hamilton.
He was driving a grey 2014 Chevrolet Trax, with licence plate CBAT 861.
OPP is asking anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Gordon Smith to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
