6 suspects charged after police seize $585K in drugs: OPP

Six people have been charged after police say they seized more than $585,000 in drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms in a trafficking investigation.

According to the OPP organized crime enforcement bureau (OCEB), following a six-month drug trafficking investigation known as Project Dunk, officers have arrested and charged six suspects.

Police say on Friday, officers with the OCEB, along with the Barrie police, South Simcoe police and the Nottawasaga and Barrie OPP detachments, executed search warrants at residences in Barrie, Sebright and Innisfil.

Officers say over nine kilograms of cocaine, heroin and other street drugs were seized. Police estimate the approximate value of the drugs seized is $585,119.

Officers also seized cutting agents, drug paraphernalia, weight scales, a quantity of Canadian and U.S. currency and numerous firearms.

According to police, six people were arrested and charged.

Police say 31-year-old Michael Belletti from Sebright was charged with careless storage of a firearm, proceeds of crime, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, 70-year-old Louis Belletti from Sebright has been charged with breach of regulations regarding the storage of firearms.

Police have charged Seebastien Hariraj, 31, from Barrie with proceeds of crime and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say 29-year-old Michael Sepage from Barrie has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Police have charged Alexander Cousins, 24, from Innisfil with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say 27-year-old Nicole Pezzetta from Innisfil has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, all six suspects are being held pending a bail hearing.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.