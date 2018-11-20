Rollover in South Okanagan claims life of passenger

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a female passenger in the South Okanagan on Monday evening.

Penticton RCMP said the accident took place in the 1700 block of Marron Valley Road, west of Kaleden, at approximately 9 p.m., with the vehicle rolling over. According to police, when emergency crews arrived, the female passenger was found deceased. The male driver was found outside the vehicle with non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Kaleden Fire Department and the B.C. Coroner’s Service also attended the scene. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

“At this time, investigators are considering the possibility of alcohol being a causal factor,” said RCMP Cst. James Grandy. “However, no one has yet to be charged as the investigation continues.”