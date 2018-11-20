Selkirk RCMP call for tips on ‘suspicious persons’ relating to homicide

RCMP continue to investigate the death – being treated by police as a homicide – of a 64-year-old man in Selkirk Friday night.

They’re asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspicious people or activities in specific areas over the weekend.

If you saw anything unusual, or anyone hitchhiking, in these Selkirk areas:

Jemima Bay

Main Street

old Henderson Highway

Highway south to Lockport

between 6 a.m. Nov. 16 and 6 a.m. Nov. 17, RCMP want to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

