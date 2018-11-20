Manitoba to outline the year ahead with Throne Speech

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government will share its plans for the upcoming year in the Speech from the Throne Tuesday afternoon.

Delivered by the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba – the province’s representative of the Crown – the speech has a long tradition and history, and officially signals the opening of a new legislative session.

Political scientist Dr. Christopher Adams, a professor at the University of Manitoba, told 680 CJOB Tuesday morning that Manitobans could expect some significant changes in the coming year.

“It really is a window into the priorities of the Premier and the government,” said Adams.

“I expect to see some announcements regarding infrastructure and some on gender issues following up on the Cliff Graydon issue. I think (Premier Brian) Pallister will be signalling some things on that.”

Graydon is the Emerson MLA who was booted from the PC caucus after a series of recent sexual harassment allegations.

Adams said he also expects much of what the provincial government talks about will be with an eye on the upcoming election and their promises.

“I do expect something regarding highways or bridges,” he said. “The meat and potatoes type of thing.

“One thing I’m particularly interested in is Indigenous and Metis people. There seems to be open warfare between the Manitoba Metis Federation, David Chartrand, and the premier.”

The Speech from the Throne is expected to be delivered at 1:35 Tuesday by Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon. It can be livestreamed on the province’s website.

