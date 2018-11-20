Crime
November 20, 2018 12:15 pm

Police investigating after Christmas decorations damaged in Alcona

Police are investigating after Christmas decorations were damaged outside a home in Alcona.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday at around 8 a.m., officers received a report that decorations were damaged at a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area.

Officers say three inflatable Christmas decorations were taken down and damaged.

Police say the victims told officers they heard noises at around 11:50 p.m. the previous night and spotted two men running on the street nearby.

According to police, the victims were able to fix two of the decorations, however, the third one was damaged beyond repair.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

