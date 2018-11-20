Crime
November 20, 2018 11:10 am

15-year-old charged following alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Distirct RCMP responded to an assault involving a knife in a wooded area on Lockview Road in Fall River, N.S., at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
A A

A Nova Scotia teen is facing charges in connection with an alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S., on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP say that at 12:19 p.m., an officer responded to report of an assault involving a knife in a wooded area on Lockview Road.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate suspicious package on Akerley Blvd. in Dartmouth

The Mounties say a 15-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by another 15-year-old male with a knife.

As a result of their investigation, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody while the victim was later released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The teen accused of the stabbing was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to answer to the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Extortion
  • Uttering threats
  • Robbery

WATCH: Teen found guilty of manslaughter in death of Edmonton convenience store clerk

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Extortion
Fall River
Halifax crime
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Robbery
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News