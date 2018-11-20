15-year-old charged following alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S.
A Nova Scotia teen is facing charges in connection with an alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S., on Monday.
Halifax District RCMP say that at 12:19 p.m., an officer responded to report of an assault involving a knife in a wooded area on Lockview Road.
READ MORE: Halifax police investigate suspicious package on Akerley Blvd. in Dartmouth
The Mounties say a 15-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by another 15-year-old male with a knife.
As a result of their investigation, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody while the victim was later released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The teen accused of the stabbing was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to answer to the following charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Extortion
- Uttering threats
- Robbery
WATCH: Teen found guilty of manslaughter in death of Edmonton convenience store clerk
The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.