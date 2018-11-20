15-year-old charged following alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S.

A Nova Scotia teen is facing charges in connection with an alleged stabbing in Fall River, N.S., on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP say that at 12:19 p.m., an officer responded to report of an assault involving a knife in a wooded area on Lockview Road.

The Mounties say a 15-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by another 15-year-old male with a knife.

As a result of their investigation, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody while the victim was later released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The teen accused of the stabbing was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to answer to the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Extortion

Uttering threats

Robbery

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.