Longueuil sewage dump ends earlier than expected

The city of Longueuil has officially completed its sewage discharge into the St. Lawrence River three and a half days earlier than expected.

The city emptied 162-million litres of untreated wastewater into the river as part of work to repair a sewage pipe.

The discharge, which began last week, happened on the shores of the city near the Lafontaine Tunnel.

It was set to last until Nov. 22, but city officials said the sewage dump ended early Monday afternoon thanks to rigorous planning and teamwork.

Residents are still being asked not to come into contact with the water until further notice. Tap water remains unaffected.

Longueuil said the city will continue to monitor water quality over the next days by sampling and analyzing samples at about 20 different locations.

No interruptions to water services or traffic are expected as the city wraps up its work.

Longueuil said the project, which was announced on Nov. 1, is necessary because they need to replace two damaged sections in their underground infrastructure that feeds sewage to a treatment facility.