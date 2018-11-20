Winnipeg police advise public of sex offender released into community
Winnipeg police are advising the public about a high-risk sex offender who has been released from custody.
Fifty-year-old Michel Burton Deschamps was released from provincial custody on Sunday and is currently residing in Winnipeg.
In a statement, police say although Deschamps has participated in some sex offender treatment programs while in custody, he is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
Deschamps will be under probation supervision while in the community.
