November 20, 2018 10:36 am

Winnipeg police advise public of sex offender released into community

By Global News
Michel Burton Deschamps was released from provincial custody on Sunday.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are advising the public about a high-risk sex offender who has been released from custody.

Fifty-year-old Michel Burton Deschamps was released from provincial custody on Sunday and is currently residing in Winnipeg.

In a statement, police say although Deschamps has participated in some sex offender treatment programs while in custody, he is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.

Deschamps will be under probation supervision while in the community.

Global News