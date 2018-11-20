Trail closure on Pier 8 sets stage for future vision

A section of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail at Pier 8 will remain closed to the public until the end of next year.

The closure will allow crews to rebuild the shorewall and construction will also soon begin on the 30-metre wide promenade park.

READ MORE: Pier 8 Promenade Park winning design speaks to marine and industrial heritage

The design for that park, based on the city’s marine and industrial heritage, was selected through a public contest.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr believes the end result will offer something for everyone, with unique play areas for children and families in the plans, along with infrastructure to support public entertainment, festivals and events.

READ MORE: Waterfront Shores gets approval to develop community, shops, cafes at Pier 8

There are also plans for about 1,300 condo units on Pier 8 in a series of mixed-use buildings, along with affordable housing and retail space, under an agreement between the city and the Waterfront Shores Corporation.

The closure will affect a section of the Waterfront Trail beginning at the foot of Catharine Street North and stretching north toward the water and then west toward the Discovery Centre.

It will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists in both directions.