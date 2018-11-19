Man charged with attempted murder following Sunday shooting in northwest Regina

A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a 48-year-old woman was shot at a home in northwest Regina on Sunday.

The Regina Police Service were called to the 5200-block of Boswell Crescent shortly after 12 p.m. for a report of a woman believed to be injured from a gunshot.

Officers say EMS took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has determined the incident to be domestic-related and appears to be confined to a single address and does not pose risk to other residents in the area.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time for the privacy of the victim.

The accused will appear in provincial court on Nov. 21.