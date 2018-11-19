Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with Pickering armed robberies
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two stores in Pickering, Ont., within minutes of each other on Sunday night.
Durham regional police say the first alleged robbery happened at about 8 p.m., at a Hasty Mart.
They allege a boy armed with a loaded revolver demanded cash and cigarettes from the store.
Police say that while officers were responding to that incident, a second alleged robbery happened at a nearby Subway restaurant.
They say they found the boy inside the restaurant, and he was arrested after a brief struggle.
The boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm and multiple weapons-related charges.
