62-year-old Swan River woman killed in collision near Dauphin

Dauphin RCMP are working with a forensic collision constructionist in investigating a fatal collision that took place Sunday evening on Hwy. 5.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with a westbound minivan, just east of the junction of Provincial Road 274, west of Dauphin.

The driver of the minivan, a 16-year-old from Ashville, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 62-year-old woman from Swan River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

