4 injured after car strikes pole in Brampton
A A
Four people were taken to hospital with various injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.
The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday near McLaughlin Road and Corona Gate.
Brampton Fire Services said a vehicle slammed into a pole and three people had to be extricated from the car.
READ MORE: Driver, 53, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Peel paramedics said one of the occupants of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre. The other three occupants were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.