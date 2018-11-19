4 injured after car strikes pole in Brampton

Four people were taken to hospital with various injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday near McLaughlin Road and Corona Gate.

Brampton Fire Services said a vehicle slammed into a pole and three people had to be extricated from the car.

Peel paramedics said one of the occupants of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre. The other three occupants were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Crews on scene of a single car into a pole. 3 patients trapped. Mclauglin Road closed both directions between Queen/Harold. Avoid the area. @PeelPoliceMedia @Peel_Paramedics @BramptonTransit @1010traffic @680NEWStraffic ^jc pic.twitter.com/tyx183Ijaj — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) November 19, 2018

3rd patient extricated. One lane of McLaugjlin southbound only has been opened to traffic. Please drive carefully and watch for emergency personnel. ^jc — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) November 19, 2018