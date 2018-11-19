Crime
November 19, 2018 7:32 am

4 injured after car strikes pole in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Four people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Nov. 18, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
Four people were taken to hospital with various injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday near McLaughlin Road and Corona Gate.

Brampton Fire Services said a vehicle slammed into a pole and three people had to be extricated from the car.

Peel paramedics said one of the occupants of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre. The other three occupants were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

