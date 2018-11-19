Police investigating after shootout in Saint-Michel injures 1

Police are investigating a shootout in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and d’Iberville Street.

“Several 911 calls came in reporting exchange of gunfire between at least two vehicles,” she said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered casings on the ground on d’Iberville Street.

Picard said paramedics then alerted police about a 25-year-old man with possible gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim and his car were located roughly two kilometres away from the scene of the shooting, at the intersection of Jean-Talon and Chabot streets.

Picard said his vehicle showed several bullet holes.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Picard said he is known to police services and is not cooperating with the investigation.

A 48-year-old woman whose car was also hit with at least one bullet was taken home by police.

Picard said she was inadvertently involved in the incident after her vehicle was hit.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.