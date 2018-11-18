Missing Woman
November 18, 2018 12:53 pm

Woman missing since early November found dead in Rutland: police

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

RCMP said Miller's body was found by police investigating her disappearance.

Global News Files
A A

A young woman missing for more than a week was found dead in Rutland on Friday night.

Cassandra Miller’s body was discovered by police investigating her disappearance.

READ MORE: RCMP: Missing Lake Country man found dead

Police said officers don’t believe Miller’s death is the result of a crime, so the B.C. Coroners Service is leading the investigation into her death.

WATCH: Toronto police launch missing persons unit

RCMP said the last known sighting of the 28-year-old was on November 6, and she was reported missing three days later.

READ MORE: Discovery of missing Okanagan woman’s ID leaves her family with more questions

Police said the RCMP had received many tips in the case that they had followed up on.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cassandra Miller
Death Not Criminal
Kelowna
Kelowna RCMP
missing person
Missing Woman
missing woman found dead
RCMP
Rutland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News