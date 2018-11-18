Woman missing since early November found dead in Rutland: police

A young woman missing for more than a week was found dead in Rutland on Friday night.

Cassandra Miller’s body was discovered by police investigating her disappearance.

Police said officers don’t believe Miller’s death is the result of a crime, so the B.C. Coroners Service is leading the investigation into her death.

RCMP said the last known sighting of the 28-year-old was on November 6, and she was reported missing three days later.

Police said the RCMP had received many tips in the case that they had followed up on.