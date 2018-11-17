Calgary’s Spin4Kids raises over $40K to get children with special needs active

The iron was pumping and the sweat was dripping at Calgary’s one-day fitness fundraiser for kids with special needs this weekend.

Spin4Kids had people participating in high-energy group fitness classes at GoodLife gyms across the country on Saturday — all for a good cause.

Money raised from indoor cycling and Zumba dancing goes towards programs that encourage physical activity for children with intellectual disabilities and autism.

“In the past, we’ve done donations for kids with cerebral palsy, specialized bikes, special equipment for sledge hockey, programming — anything that’s going to get kids with special needs active and moving and kind of have that fun childhood that every kid wants,” said Amber Kelsey, general manager of GoodLife Fitness Canyon Meadows.

She said the goal is to top Calgary’s fundraising total from last year: $52,000. As of Saturday afternoon, Spin4Kids Calgary was at $41,000.

The Canada-wide goal is $1 million, Kelsey said.

Kelsi Barclay, a Spin4Kids organizer, said funds feed the GoodLife Kids Foundation. Money is allocated through grant programs to organizations that have participation programs for kids.

“A lot of the money stays right here in Calgary and allows kids with those special needs and autism to participate in things that they wouldn’t normally be able to do,” Barclay said.

Barclay said there are many success stories that stem from Spin4Kids.

“We’ve seen many participation programs where they’re getting out, involved, physically active and playing games in organized sports and meeting other kids with the same special needs that they have, and really creating an incredible community,” Barclay said.