Man, 30, arrested after early morning break-in at NSLC along Bedford Highway

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges following a break and enter at a liquor store in Bedford early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission at 1650 Bedford Highway around 1:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 youths charged in robbery at NSLC store in Lower Sackville

The suspect was located a short time later by officers at a home in the 100 block of Rutledge Street. Police say he was taken into custody and that stolen merchandise was recovered.

WATCH: Teen found guilty of manslaughter in death of Edmonton convenience store clerk

The man, whose identity was not released, is facing charges of break and enter, mischief, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, and two counts of breaching an undertaking.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged robbery at Halifax liquor store

The man is scheduled to have a bail hearing later in the day.

JUST IN: A 30-year-old man has been arrested after the NSLC along the #Bedford Highway was broken into early this morning. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/2W9bCX0qMi — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 17, 2018