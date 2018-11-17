Crime
November 17, 2018 9:55 am
Updated: November 17, 2018 9:57 am

Man, 30, arrested after early morning break-in at NSLC along Bedford Highway

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges following a break and enter at a liquor store in Bedford early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission at 1650 Bedford Highway around 1:45 a.m.

The suspect was located a short time later by officers at a home in the 100 block of Rutledge Street. Police say he was taken into custody and that stolen merchandise was recovered.

The man, whose identity was not released, is facing charges of break and enter, mischief, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, and two counts of breaching an undertaking.

The man is scheduled to have a bail hearing later in the day.

