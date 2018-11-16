Crime
November 16, 2018 9:30 pm

Veteran Peel Regional Police officer charged with assault with a weapon

By Staff The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police say a 19-year veteran of the force has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say Sgt. Badal Kaushal was arrested on Friday following a seven-month investigation.

He’s charged in relation to two on-duty incidents involving three alleged victims.

Police say on May 21, 2017, in Brampton, Ont., a 44-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

And on July 23, 2017, a 53-year-old man was hurt.

Police say Kaushal has been released with a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17 in Brampton.

