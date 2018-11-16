Canines overtake Exhibition Park during Lethbridge dog show

Tails are wagging at Exhibition Park during the annual Lethbridge and district Kennel Club Dog Show.

The three-day event runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18 and features more than 300 dogs from Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: Best in Show

The show has been a long-time staple to the city and features best-in-show awards, obedience and rally trails, all-breed shows and a junior handling competition.

But not every canine in attendance is there to compete. In fact, organizers say the show is a great way to bring together dog lovers.

“We’re all just crazy dog people,” said Evelyn Sera with the Lethbridge and district Kennel Club.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get together with other breeders and exhibitors and come to the shows and meet old friends again.”

READ MORE: The best dog friendly cities around the world according to Crusoe The Celebrity Dachshund

One participant of the show also said the event is a great way to show audiences what dog shows are all about.

“The art of dog shows now seems to be under attack and so I really think that it’s important for people to come out and see,” said Marni Kueber.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people and exhibitors here this year.”