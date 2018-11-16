Crime
November 16, 2018

Man tasered by police after escaping RCMP custody in Lethbridge

A man was tasered by police in Lethbridge after escaping from RCMP custody.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says charges are pending against a man who escaped from RCMP custody during transport on Friday afternoon.

It happened within the City of Lethbridge at around 2:50 p.m.

Police say the man was later located in an apartment building where he barricaded himself in a washroom.

“Officers arrived on scene and were immediately confronted by the male who was now brandishing a knife and lunged at the officers on scene,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police said a taser was deployed to subdue the suspect and he was taken into custody.

LPS said the man was initially in the custody of Mounties for offences alleged to have taken place in RCMP jurisdiction.

