Man tasered by police after escaping RCMP custody in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says charges are pending against a man who escaped from RCMP custody during transport on Friday afternoon.
It happened within the City of Lethbridge at around 2:50 p.m.
Police say the man was later located in an apartment building where he barricaded himself in a washroom.
READ MORE: Lethbridge inmate escapes from work site, breaks into home before police catch him
“Officers arrived on scene and were immediately confronted by the male who was now brandishing a knife and lunged at the officers on scene,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Police said a taser was deployed to subdue the suspect and he was taken into custody.
READ MORE: Police use sock gun to stop Lethbridge suspect
LPS said the man was initially in the custody of Mounties for offences alleged to have taken place in RCMP jurisdiction.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.