Vehicle stolen, torched in Vernon break and enter

A thief broke into a Vernon residence early Friday and made off with electronic devices, a purse, a wallet and keys to an SUV that was later found on fire.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the break and enter took place at approximately 3 a.m., on the 6900 block of Marshall Road. The sleeping home owner reportedly awoke to the sound of the garage door opening while the vehicle, a grey Dodge Journey, was being stolen.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle towed out of Shuswap River in Enderby

The homeowner contacted police, telling them that someone stole a basket that contained an iPad, two iPhones, a purse and wallet containing identification and credit cards, plus keys to the Dodge. The thief then accessed the garage to steal the SUV.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser woman in reported stolen vehicle

Police said shortly after the break and enter, they located the SUV while it was departing a convenience store. Officers tried to conduct a road stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, with the vehicle eventually being located at Okanagan Landing School engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished by the Okanagan Landing Fire Dept.

Police said if you have any information about this incident to contact them at 250-545-7171.