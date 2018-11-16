Vigil held in Oshawa for UOIT student who was struck and killed
There was a massive gathering in Oshawa on Thursday evening to honour a university student who was struck and killed on Wednesday.
More than 100 people turned out for a vigil at UOIT to remember 19-year-old Rhyss Glenfield.
He was a first-year business student from Mitchell, Ont.
Mourners say Glenfield was a smart young man with a bright future.
READ MORE: UOIT student, 19, identified as pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Oshawa
He was killed after a car struck him crossing the road at Simcoe Street and Conlin Road.
So far, no charges have been laid against the 18-year-old driver.
Grief counsellors have been brought in to help students and staff deal with the tragedy.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.