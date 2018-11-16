Vigil held in Oshawa for UOIT student who was struck and killed

There was a massive gathering in Oshawa on Thursday evening to honour a university student who was struck and killed on Wednesday.

More than 100 people turned out for a vigil at UOIT to remember 19-year-old Rhyss Glenfield.

He was a first-year business student from Mitchell, Ont.

Mourners say Glenfield was a smart young man with a bright future.

He was killed after a car struck him crossing the road at Simcoe Street and Conlin Road.

So far, no charges have been laid against the 18-year-old driver.

Grief counsellors have been brought in to help students and staff deal with the tragedy.