Kingston wakes up to first snow of the season

Kingstonians took a few extra minutes this morning to brace for the first snowfall of the season.

Many local residents and store owners were outdoors bright and early this morning clearing the snow from their driveways. Lots of motorists were heating their cars and brushing the snow off their vehicles.

Since road conditions are quite messy, the OPP has asked drivers to use extra caution while on the road today.

OPP came across several cars and even a snow plow that had slipped and ended up in a ditch on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont., early this morning.

#SnowDay for a lot of kids. Lots of buses cancelled across eastern Ontario. Numerous collisions and vehicles in ditches. Even this plow ended up in the ditch along #Hwy401 near Mallorytown. If you do have to go, remember… #SeeSnowGoSlow ^bd pic.twitter.com/aN202qMQhy — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 16, 2018

A number of collisions have been reported since the snow started accumulating Thursday night.

To maintain safety on the roads, several school buses were cancelled across the region, although schools remain open.

A safer option for many residents was local transit, which ran on schedule.

Since noon, the snow has started to melt and Kingston is seeing a rain-snow mix. Temperatures are expected to hit the plus digits as we approach the evening.